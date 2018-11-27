Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $320.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

STMP stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 30.26%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $271,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,283.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $624,025.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,733. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

