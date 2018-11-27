SSP Group (SSPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 690 at Canaccord Genuity

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 690 ($9.02) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 743 ($9.71) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 689 ($9.00).

SSP Group stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 635 ($8.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,247,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 402.60 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 693 ($9.06).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

