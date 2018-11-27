Splunk Inc (SPLK) Stake Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 19.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $261,103.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.22.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

