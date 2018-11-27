Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,771 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 65,308 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,674 shares of the airline’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the airline’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,478 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Macquarie upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.65.

NYSE LUV traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.90. 794,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

