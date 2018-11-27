Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,463 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 372,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after acquiring an additional 357,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3,631.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,359,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Santander cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

SCCO stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corp has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

