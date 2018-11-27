South Texas Money Management Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 263,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,297 shares of company stock worth $14,018,743. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

