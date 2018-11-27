SounDAC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $505.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SounDAC has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $505.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00078972 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00002280 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000457 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

