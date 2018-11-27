Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.76

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

SNOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.44% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

