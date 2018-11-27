Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price

News coverage about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Micron Technology earned a news impact score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Micron Technology’s ranking:

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-micron-technology-mu-stock-price.html.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.