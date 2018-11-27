Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact PepsiCo (PEP) Share Price

Media headlines about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Macquarie set a $122.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

In related news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

