Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect TDK (TTDKY) Share Price

Media headlines about TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TDK earned a daily sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted TDK’s analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. TDK has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TDK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments. The Passive Components segment provides ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, high-frequency components, piezoelectric materials, circuit protection components, and sensors, as well as inductive devices, such as coils, ferrite cores, and transformers.

