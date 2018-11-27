Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fujitsu (FJTSY) Stock Price

News coverage about Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fujitsu earned a daily sentiment score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

