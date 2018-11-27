SMITHS GRP PLC/S (SMGZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smiths Group plc is a technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and delivers products and services for the threat & contraband detection, medical devices, energy and communications market. Its operating segment consists John Crane sector provides mechanical seals, seal support systems, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings and specialist filtration systems, Smiths Medical sector provides infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment and specialty devices. Smiths Detection sector provides sensors that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards and contraband; Smiths Interconnect sector provides specialised electronic and radio frequency components and sub-systems that connect, protect and control critical systems; Flex-Tek division provides engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases, flexible hosing and rigid tubing. Smiths Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMGZY. Royal Bank of Canada cut SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMITHS GRP PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,140. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

