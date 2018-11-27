Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 5,376 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.1% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.97.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $381.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,805 shares of company stock valued at $46,684,507 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

