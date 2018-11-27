Skinbiotherapeutics (SBTX) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Skinbiotherapeutics PLC (LON:SBTX) traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.28 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.28 ($0.23). 402,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 261,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Skinbiotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

