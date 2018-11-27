Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on December 10th

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Six Flags Entertainment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Six Flags Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 119.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $619.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on December 10th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/six-flags-entertainment-corp-six-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-82-on-december-10th.html.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.