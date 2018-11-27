Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $7.10 Million in Aetna Inc (AET)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Aetna comprises approximately 2.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AET. Havens Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 712.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aetna alerts:

AET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aetna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

AET stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.21. 78,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,284. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $211.03.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $7.10 Million in Aetna Inc (AET)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/sivik-global-healthcare-llc-invests-7-10-million-in-aetna-inc-aet.html.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.