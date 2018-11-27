Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.43

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 104239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 23,750 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.37, for a total transaction of C$80,037.50. Insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $166,638 over the last 90 days.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

