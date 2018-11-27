Short Interest in RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (RLGT) Grows By 9.3%

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,164 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 783,670 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

RLGT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. 252,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,809. RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 120,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 162,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,614,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 56.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 358,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 854,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 194,225 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADIANT LOGISTI/SH SH

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

