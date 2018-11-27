Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

SHEN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 14,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,218. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $158.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.85%.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 20,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $928,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,214.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 3,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,244 shares of company stock worth $1,727,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $140,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

