Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.
SHEN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 14,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,218. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.85%.
In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 20,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $928,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,214.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 3,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,244 shares of company stock worth $1,727,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $140,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $186,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.
