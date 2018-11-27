Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $133,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $203,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $215,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,017. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

