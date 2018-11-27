Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth $281,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth $429,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 14.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 39.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.99.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 610,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $66.62 and a 12-month high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

