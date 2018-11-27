Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 110.0% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $158,249,931.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $299,614.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock worth $443,878,713 in the last 90 days. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,103. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

