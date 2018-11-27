Shaw Communications (SJR.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.01

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.01 and last traded at C$24.88, with a volume of 507759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJR.B shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$30.25 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

