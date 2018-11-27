SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

