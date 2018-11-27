SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 687.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,418 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5,788.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,707.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

