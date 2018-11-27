SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,059 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in J M Smucker by 1,338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 595,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,934,000 after acquiring an additional 484,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in J M Smucker by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 700,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,248,000 after acquiring an additional 327,621 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in J M Smucker by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 157,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.09.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $96.13 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

