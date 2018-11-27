Sexcoin (SXC) Price Hits $0.0030

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Sexcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sexcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Sexcoin has a total market capitalization of $382,729.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sexcoin Coin Profile

SXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 128,405,895 coins. The official website for Sexcoin is www.sexcoin.info . Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sexcoin Coin Trading

Sexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

