Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $28.33 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,485,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,030,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 644,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $60,644,954.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,010,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,180,531 shares of company stock worth $973,815,091 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $281.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morningstar set a $96.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

