SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 21st, Charles Fabrikant sold 500 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $10,930.00.
NYSE:SMHI opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $26.20.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) Director Sells $385,000.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/seacor-marine-holdings-inc-smhi-director-sells-385000-00-in-stock.html.
About SEACOR Marine
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
