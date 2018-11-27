SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI) Director Sells $385,000.00 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 21st, Charles Fabrikant sold 500 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $10,930.00.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at about $60,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 14.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 236,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

