Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $179,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $18,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,266,000 after buying an additional 133,968 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $9,979,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $9,103,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 98,757 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $110.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $484,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

