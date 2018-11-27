Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 306,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 310,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 601,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,684,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Leonetti & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period.

SCHB stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $71.36.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

