Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 18,209 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.28% of Stericycle worth $67,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/schroder-investment-management-group-sells-18209-shares-of-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.