Schroder Investment Management Group Has $61.38 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 553,718 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MasTec were worth $61,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 51.3% in the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 566,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 192,153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 58.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,055,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 260,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

