Schroder Investment Management Group Has $55.11 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,383 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $55,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 328,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,613,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,819,000 after purchasing an additional 504,234 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 310,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

NYSE:DEI opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

