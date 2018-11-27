Schneider Capital Management Corp Has $35.16 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 6.9% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 70,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 343,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,998,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 64.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 259,617 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.51.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,564,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

