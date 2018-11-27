Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,218,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,303,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,579 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,845,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,743,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

