Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

