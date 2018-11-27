Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.30 and last traded at $126.11. Approximately 982,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,414,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.35.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,911.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,698,316.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,682,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,701,000 after buying an additional 723,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 607,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,705,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,917.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 408,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,964,000 after buying an additional 406,022 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

