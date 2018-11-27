Salzgitter AG (SZG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.63 ($47.24).

SZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZG stock traded down €0.81 ($0.94) on Thursday, reaching €28.59 ($33.24). 261,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.