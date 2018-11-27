SalPay Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (SAL)

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One SalPay token can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. SalPay has a total market cap of $0.00 and $139.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SalPay has traded up 186% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.02503191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00127616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00185785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.08419463 BTC.

SalPay Profile

SalPay launched on January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . SalPay’s official website is www.salpay.com . SalPay’s official message board is www.salpay.com/blog

Buying and Selling SalPay

SalPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SalPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

