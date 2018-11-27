Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.57. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

NYSE:SBH opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,553,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,983,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.