salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Cut by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.57 per share, for a total transaction of $945,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,722.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $4,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,014,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,497 shares of company stock valued at $71,415,484 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.11.

NYSE CRM opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

