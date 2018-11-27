salesforce.com (CRM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23-13.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.19 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. 10,378,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,789. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Cowen upped their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.11.

In other news, insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $16,510,177.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,159.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $4,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,014,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,497 shares of company stock valued at $71,415,484. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/salesforce-com-crm-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.