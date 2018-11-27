Salem Media Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (SALM)

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Salem Media Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Salem Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 113.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 260.0%.

Shares of SALM opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Noble Financial cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

