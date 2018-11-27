Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) & Capital Properties (CPTP) Critical Contrast

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) and Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

Safety Income & Growth pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capital Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and Capital Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Income & Growth 14.62% 1.67% 0.81% Capital Properties 45.06% 14.41% 12.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Safety Income & Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Safety Income & Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Capital Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Safety Income & Growth and Capital Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Income & Growth 1 2 1 0 2.00 Capital Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safety Income & Growth presently has a consensus target price of $19.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Safety Income & Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safety Income & Growth is more favorable than Capital Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Safety Income & Growth has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Properties has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and Capital Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Income & Growth $23.23 million 15.07 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Capital Properties $5.25 million 20.53 $6.00 million N/A N/A

Capital Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safety Income & Growth.

Summary

Capital Properties beats Safety Income & Growth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. The Company targets major markets throughout the United States, helping owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed use properties ranging from $25 million to $1 billion generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc. in 1984. Capital Properties, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.