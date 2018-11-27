Safe Exchange Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $7,107.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

Safe Exchange Coin is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

