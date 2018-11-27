Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Davita were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 123.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

DVA opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

