Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Heritage Financial worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HFWA. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $44,341.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,821.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of HFWA opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

