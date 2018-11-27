Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 91,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 151,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $77,884.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,534 shares of company stock valued at $306,367 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

